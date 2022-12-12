Immuno-oncology

Bispecific nanoparticles confer sensitivity to anti-CD47 and enable phagocytosis of solid tumors similar to hematologic malignancies

While tremendous progress has been achieved using immunotherapies for treating hematologic malignancies, there has been little change in the survival of cancer patients with solid tumors. One of the reasons may involve the distinctive limited expression of signaling lymphocytic activation molecule family member 7 (SLAMF7) on hematopoietic cancer cells and macrophages, creating a bridge connecting cells to enable a strong immune response, while SLAMF7 is not expressed on solid tumors at all.