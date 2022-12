Tandem buying AMF Medical for up to $206.5M

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. entered a definitive agreement to acquire AMF Medical SA for CHF 62.4 million (US$67.1 million) in cash at closing plus future payments of as much as CHF 129.6 million (US$139.43 million) contingent on meeting certain milestones. Tandem also invested CHF 8 million (US$8.6 million) in AMF in the third quarter of 2022. The transaction is expected to close in January 2023.