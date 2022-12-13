BioWorld - Tuesday, December 13, 2022
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ASH 2022: One-time infusion CSL’s Hemgenix gene therapy shows durable response for hemophilia B

Dec. 13, 2022
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
After gaining U.S. FDA priority approval for the first gene therapy to treat hemophilia B, CSL Ltd. reported long-term data from the pivotal HOPE-B trial that showed a single infusion of Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb) generated elevated and sustained mean factor IX levels and reduced the rate of annual bleeding. Presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting on Dec. 10, data showed 24-month results reinforced the safety of treatment, with no serious treatment-related adverse effects.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Conferences ASH Hematologic Gene therapy