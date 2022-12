Endocrine/Metabolic

Suppression of the somatotrophic axis controls liver damage but produces fibrosis

Liver damage arrests growth mediated by the somatotroph axis, which prevents liver cell death and inflammation, but increases fibrosis in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The explanation for this effect could lie in the relationship between the activating transcription factor 3 (ATF-3) and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), according to a study from the University of California at Berkeley.