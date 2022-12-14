BioWorld - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Hematologic

VGA-39: an anti-protein S antibody for treating bleeding disorders

Dec. 14, 2022
Vega Therapeutics Inc. has reported promising preclinical data on VGA-039, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody directed against human protein S (ProS) that inhibits ProS cofactor activity for tissue factor pathway inhibitor α (TFPIα) and activated protein C (aPC), thus enhancing thrombin generation by acting on both the initiation (TFPIα) and propagation (aPC) phases of coagulation for potential activity against various bleeding disorders.
