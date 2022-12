Neurology/Psychiatric

Arthex Biotech advances ATX-01 toward IND filing for DM1

Arthex Biotech SA has achieved key regulatory milestones in its program to develop ATX-01 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Having held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA last year and received scientific advice from the EMA, Arthex plans to file an IND application in the U.S. and a clinical trial application (CTA) in Europe next year.