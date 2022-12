Substance Use and Poisoning

Clearmind completes IND-enabling studies for CMND-100 for alcohol use disorder

Clearmind Medicine Inc. has completed IND-enabling studies with its 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI)-based lead compound, CMND-100, aimed at treating alcohol use disorder (AUD). The company is preparing for an IND submission early next year to the FDA and the Israeli Ministry of Health to start first-in-human phase I/IIa studies in the U.S. and Israel.