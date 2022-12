CMS takes another shot at interoperability/prior authorization rule

The U.S. CMS has posted a second draft rule that would streamline prior authorizations by Medicare Advantage insurers, a move sure to draw support from patients and clinicians alike. This would be achieved by requiring that payers adopt the Health Level 7 interoperability standard, a requirement that may take every bit of the three years to achieve before a final rule would go into effect under the terms of the proposed rule.