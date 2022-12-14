Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

New tool for programmable genome insertion of long DNA sequences

Programmable genome insertion of long DNA sequences, useful for both gene therapy and basic research, commonly relies on cellular responses to double-strand breaks (DSBs) using programmable nucleases, such as CRISPR-Cas9, for induction of repair pathways such as non-homologous end joining (NHEJ). To overcome the current limitations of gene integration approaches, scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues developed a new strategy based on advances in programmable CRISPR-based gene editing, such as prime editing, together with the application of precise site-specific integrases.