Endocrine/Metabolic

Wave Life Sciences and GSK collaborate to advance oligonucleotide therapeutics

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and GSK plc have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance oligonucleotide therapeutics, including Wave's preclinical RNA editing program targeting α1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), WVE-006. The discovery collaboration has an initial 4-year research term. The first part of the arrangement is a discovery collaboration that enables GSK to advance up to eight programs and Wave to advance up to three programs, leveraging Wave's PRISM oligonucleotide platform and GSK's expertise in genetics and genomics.