Mirati’s Krazati to take on first-mover Lumakras after FDA nod in KRAS-mutated NSCLC

As largely expected, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s adagrasib gained U.S. FDA accelerated approval ahead of its Dec. 14 PDUFA date, cleared for second-line use in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring the KRAS G12C mutation, in which it will go up ahead Amgen Inc.’s Lumakras (sotorasib), which has the advantage of a year and a half head start.