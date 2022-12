Cardio workout, after all? Post-adcom vote, Cytokinetics points to previous FDA exercises

As the Feb. 28, 2023 PDUFA date for the compound nears, Cytokinetics Inc. CEO Robert Blum insisted that his firm is not mulling withdrawal of the marketing application for heart failure drug omecamtiv mecarbil, nor is the company now considering another study, after an unfavorable vote on the drug Dec. 13 by the U.S. FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee.