Avidity muscles into positive phase I/II data with lead candidate AOC-1001

A preliminary assessment of Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s phase I/II study of AOC-1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) showed the first-ever targeted delivery of RNA into muscle, an area previously untreatable with existing RNA therapeutics. Sarah Boyce, Avidity’s CEO, said in a Dec. 14 call that the antibody oligonucleotide conjugate’s data were unprecedented in the RNA space and in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), labeling it a “revolutionary advancement.”