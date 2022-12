US FDA starts afresh with TB drug guidance

Given all the advances that have been made over the past decade, the U.S. FDA decided to issue a new draft guidance on developing antibacterial drugs to treat pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) rather than finalize the draft it issued in 2013. In releasing the new draft, the agency cited advancements made in nonclinical models, streamlined clinical development programs and growing interest in treatment-shortening combination regimens.