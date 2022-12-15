BioWorld - Thursday, December 15, 2022
Neurology/Psychiatric

Discovery of C-101248, the first selective small-molecule inhibitor of THIK-1

Dec. 15, 2022
Investigators from Cerevance Inc. have reported the discovery and preclinical characterization of a novel tandem pore domain halothane-inhibited K+ channel 1 (THIK-1) inhibitor, C-101248, being developed for the treatment of neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). NETSseq and histological analysis revealed that THIK-1 expression was up-regulated in microglia from different cortical regions of AD donors compared with aged matched nondemented control brains.
