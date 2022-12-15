Immuno-oncology

Bispecific antibodies targeting CD40/tumor-associated antigens enhance cross-priming of T cells

CD40-targeting therapies have been proposed as an interesting alternative to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors. In particular, bispecific CD40 antibodies can target CD40 more efficiently and safely than monospecific therapies. In a recent publication, researchers at Alligator Bioscience AB and collaborators demonstrate that bispecific antibodies targeting CD40 and tumor-associated antigens (TAA) can enhance priming of tumor-specific T cells in vivo.