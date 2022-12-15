BioWorld - Thursday, December 15, 2022
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Bispecific antibodies targeting CD40/tumor-associated antigens enhance cross-priming of T cells

Dec. 15, 2022
No Comments
CD40-targeting therapies have been proposed as an interesting alternative to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors. In particular, bispecific CD40 antibodies can target CD40 more efficiently and safely than monospecific therapies. In a recent publication, researchers at Alligator Bioscience AB and collaborators demonstrate that bispecific antibodies targeting CD40 and tumor-associated antigens (TAA) can enhance priming of tumor-specific T cells in vivo.
BioWorld Science Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology