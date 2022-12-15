Infection

Biomaterial-based sublingual vaccine shows prolonged preclinical efficacy in preventing UTIs

Currently, most patients with urinary tract infections (UTIs) require long-term antibiotic treatment, which poses risks of resistance development and alters the patients' microbiota. Therefore, vaccines that raise safe, effective and long-lasting immune responses across populations for UTI prevention constitute a critical medical need. However, developing such vaccination strategies remains challenging because the responses need to be specific to a broad range of UTI-causing bacteria and include both blood and mucosal responses in the urogenital tract.