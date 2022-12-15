BioWorld - Thursday, December 15, 2022
Neurology/Psychiatric

SRI-32743, an allosteric modulator that attenuates cocaine and Tat binding to DAT

Dec. 15, 2022
No Comments
The HIV regulatory protein transactivator of transcription (Tat) is a viral protein believed to play a key role in the neurotoxicity and cognitive impairment seen in HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders. Tat allosterically modulates dopamine (DA) reuptake through the human DA transporter (hDAT). In the current study, researchers from University of South Carolina and affiliated organizations aimed to assess the effects of the novel allosteric modulator of DAT, SRI-32743, on the Tat-DAT interaction.
