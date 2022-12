Neurology/Psychiatric

Qrons to explore Tellurium-based compounds with QS-200 for concussion, infection and sepsis

Qrons Inc. has established a collaboration with scientists at a public research university in Israel, by which Tellurium-based compounds in combination with Qrons' QS-200 product candidate and other configurations will be explored as treatment for diffused axonal injuries (concussions), which accounts for approximately 89% of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).