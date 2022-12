Abiomed pushing along treatment of right heart failure with Impella RP devices

Damage to the left ventricle may be more common than damage to its cousin on the other side, but right heart failure is still a unique syndrome with its own specific needs. Chuck Simonton, the chief medical officer at Abiomed Inc., told BioWorld that both the company and the U.S. FDA are keen to remind cardiologists that early detection and treatment of right heart failure vastly improves outcomes, including a huge reduction in mortality in these desperately ill patients.