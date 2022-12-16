BioWorld - Friday, December 16, 2022
Endocrine/Metabolic

Bile acid receptor regulates gut innate immunity

Dec. 16, 2022
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
The farnesoid X receptor (FXR), a bile acid receptor, plays a direct role regulating innate immune cells in the gut, and treating mice with an FXR agonist improved symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings provide a link between diet and innate immunity, and could lead to better ways to treat IBD. “The intestine is a major target for inflammation and inflammatory disease, particularly in the modern Western culture, where high-fat diets are becoming very prevalent,” Ronald Evans told BioWorld.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/Metabolic Gastrointestinal