Endocrine/Metabolic

Bile acid receptor regulates gut innate immunity

The farnesoid X receptor (FXR), a bile acid receptor, plays a direct role regulating innate immune cells in the gut, and treating mice with an FXR agonist improved symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The findings provide a link between diet and innate immunity, and could lead to better ways to treat IBD. “The intestine is a major target for inflammation and inflammatory disease, particularly in the modern Western culture, where high-fat diets are becoming very prevalent,” Ronald Evans told BioWorld.