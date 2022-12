Endocrine/Metabolic

Genprex enters license agreement with University of Pittsburgh to support diabetes program

Genprex Inc. has entered into a license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh designed to strengthen its diabetes program. The agreement grants Genprex a worldwide, exclusive license to certain patent applications and related technology and a worldwide, nonexclusive license to use certain related know-how, all related to modulating autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes by using gene therapy.