Immuno-oncology

Antibody-drug conjugate specifically delivering a STING agonist to tumors improves immunotherapy

Several STING agonists have demonstrated antitumor efficacy in preclinical studies and are currently under clinical development. However, systemic administration of STING agonists may have adverse effects, while intratumoral injection is limited by tumor accessibility. Therefore, systemic delivery of STING agonists specifically targeted to tumors emerges as a potential strategy to overcome these limitations.