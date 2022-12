Investors hail big win for Madrigal, NASH field with positive phase III results

“Far superior to what almost anyone expected,” was how H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce described the top-line readout for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase III study of resmetirom, which hit both of its dual endpoints in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and is expected to form the basis of an accelerated approval application to the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2023.