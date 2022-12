Sanofi wants more: €25M up front, €1.35B milestones for second helping of Innate Pharma’s NK cell engagers

In a show of commitment to Innate Pharma SA’s antibody-based natural killer cell engager therapeutics (Anket) platform, longstanding partner Sanofi SA is paying €25 million (US$26.5 million) up front and could pay up to €1.35 billion more in preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones for up to three development programs. Innate also stands to receive royalties on eventual product sales.