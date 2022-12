Newco news

NXI Therapeutics reawakens interest in coronin-1 as autoimmune disease target

Dialing down the immune response remains at the heart of myriad drug development efforts in autoimmune disease. Targeting cytokines, such as tumor necrosis factor alpha or interleukin-12 (IL-12) and IL-23, IL-6, or IL-17, or modulating immune cell trafficking by targeting sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor or integrins, are therapeutic mainstays. But chronic immunosuppression and all its attendant safety concerns is the price that many autoimmune disease patients pay to remain in remission.