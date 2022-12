The two phase IIIs of Verona: more positive data prompts NDA talk

After posting positive top-line data in August from its phase III ENHANCE-2 study of ensifentrine for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Verona Pharma plc now has positive results from the companion phase III study. The ENHANCE-1 trial of ensifentrine as a COPD maintenance treatment hit its primary and key secondary endpoints, prompting the company to say it plans to submit an NDA for the treatment to the U.S. FDA sometime in the first half of 2023.