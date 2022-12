Post-dose escalation SAEs vex Magenta in phase I/II trial

Magenta Therapeutics Inc., the developer of an antibody-drug conjugate intended to help prep certain relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome patients for stem cell transplant or gene therapy, has stopped dosing the drug in part of an ongoing trial after observing two cases of serious adverse events (SAEs) possibly related to the candidate.