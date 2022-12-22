Biomarkers

TCEAL9 expression tied to trastuzumab resistance and poor prognosis in HER2+ breast cancer

Trastuzumab-based chemotherapy has demonstrated clinical benefits in the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer. There is a percentage of patients who do not respond to therapy and have a poorer prognosis than those who respond. To better understand the mechanisms behind trastuzumab resistance, researchers in China studied the role of transcription elongation factor A protein-like 9 (TCEAL9) in resistance to trastuzumab-based chemotherapy in HER+ breast cancer.