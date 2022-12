Aravax raises $20M series B round to take peanut allergy immunotherapy to phase II

With $20 million raised in a series B round led by Brandon Capital and Tenmile, Aravax Pty Ltd. is poised to begin phase II trials of its immunotherapy, PVX-108, for peanut allergy. “Our product is unlike other approaches that are in later stages of development, and those products generally use natural extracts from peanuts to treat peanut allergy,” Aravax CEO Pascal Hickey told BioWorld.