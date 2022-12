May Health completes first treatments of women with PCOS-related infertility

Women’s health startup May Health SAS has completed treatment of the first five participants in a U.S. feasibility study of its investigational Ovarian Rebalancing technique, a one-time, ultrasound-guided, transvaginal ablation procedure for women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The novel treatment is designed to jumpstart the ovaries into releasing mature eggs in normal monthly cycles in women with PCOS-associated infertility.