US federal prosecutors close 2022 with a bang via False Claims Act enforcement

The U.S. False Claims Act (FCA) provides one of the more potent legal weapons in the federal government’s enforcement arsenal and three companies felt the sting of the FCA in the closing weeks of December 2022. Advanced Bionics LLC fell under the sway of the FCA related to allegations that it misused a performance standard in its premarket filing for cochlear implants, while Biotelemetry Inc. and its Cardionet LLC subsidiary will fork over more than $44 million for improper claims filed with the Medicare program.