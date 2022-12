Cancer

‘Cellular autocrats’ are targetable vulnerability in glioblastoma networks

Cancer both imitates and hijacks the nervous system, to the extent that some researchers consider tumor-neuronal interactions a new hallmark of cancer. Unsurprisingly, the parallels are particularly strong in brain cancers. Glioblastomas form electrically interconnected networks, similar to neuronal-glial gap junctions, that help them grow. Now, researchers have identified key players in these networks, as well as ways to target them and possibly take down the networks.