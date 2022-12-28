Immuno-oncology

Understanding how to optimally combine MEK inhibitors with immunotherapy in mutant melanomas

Previous evidence suggests that MEK/BRAF inhibitors targeting aberrant activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway can sensitize tumors to immunotherapy through different mechanisms. This occurs in NRAS/BRAF mutant melanoma, where kinase inhibitor treatment sensitizes tumors to immunotherapy, at least partly, through an increase in the average surface presentation of peptide major histocompatibility molecules (pMHC) molecules. However, the optimal combination, order and timing of administration of both therapeutic strategies remain unclear.