’22 in review

SPACs go splat as funding model loses its appeal in health care

After a flood of deals with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that took dozens of med-tech and biotech companies public in 2021, deal flow slowed to a trickle in 2022. Market conditions factored into the collapse of interest, but regulatory changes also played a significant role. Still, several notable companies made their market debuts via SPACs in 2022 – and one changed its mind mid-stream.