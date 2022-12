US report citing 'atypical' Aduhelm approval calls on FDA, drugmakers to do better

Citing an "atypical FDA review process and corporate greed" ahead of the controversial approval of Biogen Inc.'s Aduhelm (aducanumab), Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) called for "corrective actions" at the agency to "re-earn the trust of the American people." Pallone's comments prefaced a report drawn from 18 months of investigation around the regulatory review and approval process for the Alzheimer's disease drug, as well as Biogen’s pricing strategy.