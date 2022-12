ABPI looks to new settlement to tame UK drug rebates

Facing a 26.5% rebate on 2023 sales of branded prescription drugs in the U.K., the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) is seeking talks with the government early in the new year to develop a new biopharma settlement for the future that will reflect the potential of the life sciences sector to drive improvements in the health and economy of the U.K.