Lusaris tackling treatment-resistant depression with neuroplastogen approach

Over the past few years, the pandemic clearly has put a spotlight on vaccines and the infectious disease space. But the struggle to adjust in COVID-19’s wake also brought into stark relief another high unmet need. “Coming out of COVID, there was a mental health focus coming into play,” said Andrew Levin, partner and managing director at investment firm RA Capital Management who is also serving as interim CEO at Lusaris Therapeutics Inc., a 2021 startup targeting neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, with an initial focus on treatment-resistant depression.