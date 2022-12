Cancer

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group cleared to advance CDK2/4/6 inhibitor

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. announced that it has been granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct clinical trials in China with its oral small-molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 2/4/6 (CDK2/4/6) inhibitor, SYH-2043. In preclinical studies, SYH-2043 demonstrated good antitumor effects in multiple solid tumor types, especially in breast cancer with intrinsic resistance and acquired resistance against CDK4/6 inhibitors.