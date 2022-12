‘22 in review

FDA finalizes CDS guidance, but AI guidance for change control a low priority

The U.S. FDA managed to wrap up a guidance for clinical decision support (CDS) products after several years, one of several projects the agency was liable for in the area of digital health. While a much-needed draft guidance for change control for artificial intelligence algorithms made the guidance agenda for the FDA’s new fiscal year, that draft is only a B draft guidance priority, suggesting that a final guidance might not emerge until calendar year 2024, possibly later.