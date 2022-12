US spending bill spares animals in preclinical drug development

Tucked into the 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill for fiscal 2023 that U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law Dec. 23 is a small provision that may have outsized impact on future biosimilar and other drug development. Championed by lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum, the provision modernizes the data that can be used to support drug development, including alternatives to animal studies.