Regulatory news, COVID data and US approvals all down in 2022

U.S. FDA approvals in 2022 are down by 31.3% compared with last year and clearances for new molecular entities are at the bottom of all recent years. As of Dec. 20, the agency had approved 143 drugs and biologics in 2022, including supplemental filings, just slightly higher than the 138 approvals in 2016, but far behind the 208 approvals recorded in both 2021 and 2017.