Polarean Imaging wins FDA nod for hyperpolarized MRI contrast agent

The U.S. FDA has approved Polarean Imaging plc’s drug-device combination product, Xenoview, for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in evaluating lung ventilation in adults and children aged 12 and older. The hyperpolarized contrast agent, which is prepared from the Xenon Xe 129 gas blend, is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. starting next month.