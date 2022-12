Next generation, point-of-care hemostasis system gets FDA nod

Hemosonics LLC said it has won U.S. FDA clearance for a new hemostasis system it said could significantly expand the clinical indications of its existing Quantra system to include trauma and liver transplantation procedures. The expanded Quantra hemostasis system with its Qstat cartridge will add to capabilities of the system’s Qplus cartridge assay already established in the point-of-care and lab-based, whole blood hemostasis testing market.