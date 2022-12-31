Zylox-Tonbridge’s retrievable IVC filter approved in China

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co. Ltd. has obtained marketing approval for its retrievable inferior vena cava (IVC) filter Zylox Octoplus in China. “Zylox Octoplus is approved for the prevention of pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the peripheral vasculature,” a spokesperson at Zylox-Tonbridge told BioWorld. The approval is based on a multi-center, randomized and positive control clinical trial in China. The trial was conducted in nine peripheral vascular intervention centers in China.