Unleashing the immune system, Evoq in $659M pact with Gilead

In one of the first large preclinical deals of 2023, Evoq Therapeutics Inc. is licensing for up to $685.5 million its Nanodisc technology to Gilead Sciences Inc. to develop new rheumatoid arthritis and lupus treatments. The potential payout includes up-front fees, an option exercise and milestone payments across both programs. Evoq also could receive tiered royalties on any sales that result.