Alivecor scores win against Apple at ITC, but Apple prevails at PTAB

Intellectual property continues to be a pressing issue for makers of medical devices and diagnostics as demonstrated by the ongoing patent dispute between Alivecor Inc., and Apple Inc., which is being waged on multiple fronts. An administrative judge at the International Trade Commission (ITC) sided with Alivecor in the dispute, opening the door to an import ban while the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found that 20 of the claims in the disputed patent are unpatentable.