Geron’s imetelstat IMerges a winner with positive phase III MDS trial

Geron Corp. executives highlighted a potential billion-dollar market opportunity for imetelstat on the back of positive phase III data for the telomerase inhibitor in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), news that sent shares (NASDAQ:GERN) rising 36% and could portend the first regulatory win for a scientific approach the company has pursued since the 1990s.