Immuno-oncology

Sanofi presents data on anti-BCMA NK cell engager SAR’514 for multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) represents about 10% of all blood cancers, remaining an incurable disease with a 5-year overall survival rate of 56%. B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is a receptor in the cell surface that is highly expressed in malignant plasma cells, and in normal cells, that promotes cell proliferation and survival by binding to APRIL and BAFF ligands.