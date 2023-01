FDA playing catch-up on regulations with a fistful of de novos

Playwright George Bernard Shaw is credited with coining the phrase, “better late than never,” a piece of advice the U.S. FDA seems to have taken to heart when it comes to posting the regulations for first-of-a-kind devices. The agency has posted eight regulations for de novo devices just between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 2023, five of those arriving on the latter of those two days in a post-holiday scramble to catch up.